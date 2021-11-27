Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: KS Bharat keeps wickets as BCCI monitors Saha's progress

Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha hasn't taken the field due to stiffness in his neck on Day Three of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

By ANI | Published: November 27, 2021 09:55 AM2021-11-27T09:55:06+5:302021-11-27T10:05:06+5:30

Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: KS Bharat keeps wickets as BCCI monitors Saha's progress | Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: KS Bharat keeps wickets as BCCI monitors Saha's progress

Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: KS Bharat keeps wickets as BCCI monitors Saha's progress

Next

Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha hasn't taken the field due to stiffness in his neck on Day Three of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress.

"Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence," BCCI tweeted.

New Zealand opening batters Will Young and Tom Latham registered half-centuries as the Kiwis dominated Day 2 here at Green Park, Kanpur on Friday.

At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand scored 129/0 with Young (75*) and Latham (50*) unbeaten at the crease. The duo got off to a cautious start on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :bcciKanpurTom LathamGreenWriddhiman SahaBoard of control for cricket in indiaThe board of control for cricket in indiaBoard of control of cricketBoard of control of cricket in indiaBoard of control for cricket india