Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Was sticking to basics and using crease a bit, says Axar Patel

India spinner Axar Patel expressed his thoughts after his breakthrough spell helped his side restrict New Zealand at 296 in the first Test, here at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the bowl, as they scalped five and three wickets respectively. Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja returned with one apiece.

"It's a dream start, in fact, this is a dream within a dream start for me. No, it (Test cricket) isn't that easy. Was a hard grind today. They didn't lose any wickets yesterday and the talk was to keep it tight, don't try for wickets every ball, just look to be patient. I was sticking to the basics and using the crease a bit," Axar Patel told host broadcasters Star Sports after the Stumps on Day 3.

"My round-arm deliveries were getting something out of the track and I was optimising that a lot. That's what worked for me. The track is getting slower and there has been more turn now. Variable bounce is also increasing but still think that runs can be made if the batters apply themselves," he added.

Coming to the match, at Stumps, India's score read 14/1 in 5 overs, with the hosts leading by 63 runs by the end of Day 3. Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and Mayank Agarwal (4*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the third session at 249/6, the Kiwis were startled as Axar Patel dismissed Tom Blundell for just 13 runs in the 124th over and later Tim Southee in the 128th over.

Kyle Jamieson was looking like a last hope for the Kiwis as he was playing a firm innings but was later sent back by Ravichandran Ashwin, after scoring 23 runs. William Somerville was the last batter to depart after getting by Ashwin in the 143rd over.

Later coming to bat again, the hosts suffered a heavy shock as opener Shubman Gill was clean bowled by Jamieson in the second over of the innings. Cheteshwar Pujara along with Mayank Agarwal stood at the crease and kept the scoreboard moving.

( With inputs from ANI )

