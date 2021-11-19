Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Harshal shines on debut as hosts restrict Kiwis to 153/6

The Indian bowlers led by debutant Harshal Patel (2/25) put on a brilliant display as the hosts restricted New Zealand to just 153/6 in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

The trio of Harshal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar kept the Kiwi batters under check as the visitors managed to score just 15 runs from the last three overs. This after Axar Patel and R Ashwin had put the brakes on the attacking display by the New Zealand batters.

While Glenn Phillips top-scored for New Zealand with 34, openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell hit 31 apiece. Guptill in fact surpassed Virat Kohli during his innings to become the highest run-getter in Men's T20Is.

Put in to bat first, the visitors enjoyed a terrific start as their score read 64/1 after the end of the first powerplay. Guptill (31 off 15 balls) looked dangerous and was playing a feisty knock before Chahar got the better of him in the fifth over.

In the middle overs, the Indian bowlers came back strongly as they were able to control the flow of the match, thanks to Ashwin and Axar. With runs in scarcity, Kiwi batters went for big shots, and amid that Mark Chapman got caught by KL Rahul at mid-off off Axar in the 9th over. Halfway into the innings, the visitors' score read 84/2.

Things got difficult for the Balck Caps after Harshal sent back Daryl Mitchell into the dressing room in the 12th over of the innings. Tim Seifertthen joined Glenn Phillips on the pitch and steadied the ship for New Zealand.

However, the stand didn't last long as Ravichandran Ashwin found himself among the wickets in the 16th over. The veteran Indian spinner removed Tim Seifert on 13.

Harshal struck in next over to remove dangerous-looking Glenn Phillips as Kiwis got under more pressure. Wickets kept falling for the visitors as Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back Jimmy Neesham to the dugout in the 18th over. After that, it was all scoring as many as the Kiwi lower-order could.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 153/6 (Glenn Phillips 34, Martin Guptill 31; Harshal Patel 2/25, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/19) vs India

( With inputs from ANI )

