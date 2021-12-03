IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Agarwal's ton takes India to 221/4 at stumps on Day 1

Mumbai, Dec 3 Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten century (120 off 246 balls) helped India reach 221/4 in 70 overs against New Zealand at stumps on a truncated first day of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium here.

It was Agarwal's fourth Test hundred and he figured in three crucial partnerships 80 runs for the first wicket with Shubman Gill (44), 80 with Shreyas Iyer (18) for the fourth wicket and an unbeaten 61-run stand with Wriddhiman Saha (25 not out).

India survived a thre-wicket burst in 15 deliveries by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel (4-73) as they reached a good position despite the hiccups.

Brief scores:

India 221/4 in 70 overs (Mayank Agarwal 120 not out, Shubman Gill 44, W Saha 25 not out; Ajaz Patel 4-73).

