IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Rohit Sharma breaks Virat Kohli's unique world record in T20Is

India captain Rohit Sharma has amassed scores of 48 and 55 in the first two matches of the T20I series against New Zealand. Rohit has added 103 runs so far in the series and needs 87 runs to surpass Kohli’s tally of 3227 runs to become the leading run-getter in T20Is for the Men in Blue. Now, Sharma has continued his sublime form in T20I cricket, notching up his 3rd half-century in the three-match series against Kiwis at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and subsequently smashed Virat Kohli's massive world record in the format while also becoming the first Indian to an incredible T20I feat.

Registering his fifty in 27 balls in the third T20I against Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand side, Rohit surpassed Kohli to have register the most fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket. The half-century being his 26th in the format, adds to his tally of four T20I centuries to take the tally to 30 fifty-plus scores, one more than Kohli's 29. He had earlier equalled Kohli's feat in the second game in Ranchi on Friday. En route to his knock, Rohit also smashed as many as three sixes to take his tally of maximums to 150 in the format. He is the only Indian to the feat and second overall in world cricket after New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who has 161 sixes to his name.

