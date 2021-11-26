Ind vs NZ: Didn't expect to receive Test debut cap from Sunil Gavaskar, says Shreyas Iyer

India batter Shreyas Iyer on Friday said that he was not expecting to receive his Test debut cap from legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Shreyas Iyer registered a century on debut as the hosts posted 345 runs on the board against New Zealand in the first innings of the ongoing Test here at Green Park, Kanpur. Tim Southee took five wickets for the BlackCaps. Gavaskar had handed Shreyas his Test debut cap before the start of the first Test on Thursday.

"I obviously thought Rahul Dravid sir will present me with the debut Test cap, I was not expecting to receive it from Sunil Gavaskar sir. Both are legends of the game, either of them would have given me the cap, I would have been happy. It is a great feeling the way everything panned out but not satisfied with the way I got out," said Shreyas while replying to anquery during a virtual press conference.

Further talking about his conversations with Sunil Gavaskar, Shreyas said: "See, Sunil Gavaskar sir when he gave me the cap, he told me one important point -- you do not have to think about your past and future, all you have is the present and focus on the next ball. I am just looking at the present, whatever happens, happens for the best. I will take everything in my stride."

Talking about the impact of MS Dhoni, Shreyas said: "Mahi Bhai and I spoke about IPL when I was doing rehab and I went in to play football with Bollywood friends. I mean you know he is really calm and composed. Whenever you go for a chat, he has so much experience, it is always fun to chat with him."

At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand's score reads 129/0 with the visitors still trailing by 216 runs. For the Kiwis, Will Young (75*) and Tom Latham (50*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

"Well, it is going to be a challenging day for us tomorrow with them getting off to a really good start. The wicket is not really helping the bowlers, we need to focus more on our areas and try to give fewer runs as much as possible, and try to build more pressure. One wicket will completely change the complexion of the game, once the ball starts to spin or some cracks develop on the wicket, it would shift the momentum," said Shreyas.

( With inputs from ANI )

