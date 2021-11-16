Ind vs NZ, T20Is: Two days after WC loss, Southee shifts focus towards 'new challenge'

New Zealand stand-in T20I skipper Tim Southee wants the Kiwis to shift focus towards the white-ball series against India following the heartbreaking defeat in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

India and New Zealand will be squaring off in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday in Jaipur.

Southee admitted that New Zealand have to adapt to the conditions here but he isn't sure if the wicket would be the same as it was in UAE during the T20 World Cup.

"Yeah, the guys are disappointed. We played some brilliant cricket throughout the T20 World Cup and the guys are disappointed not to get over the line," said Southee while replying to a query fromon the eve of the first T20I.

"But we have to shift our focus towards this series, this is a new challenge playing against India in India. We have to adapt to the conditions which will be similar in a way but I am not too sure about that," he added.

Meanwhile, skipper Kane Williamson will miss the T20I series against India to focus on the two-match Test series starting November 25.

Southee admitted that Williamson absence is a "big miss" for New Zealand.

"Kane Williamson is a big miss, he is a quality player and it is an opportunity for some of us to come in. It is exciting, a great challenge and honour to captain New Zealand," he added.

Talking about the physical and mental challenges of playing continuous cricket, Southee said: "It is busy, we haven't had the chance to stop and think. We have to shift our focus on this series and then onto the Test series. Representing your country is a big honour. That's what keeps me going."

Earlier in the day, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) informed that Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are available for both T20I and Test series.

( With inputs from ANI )

