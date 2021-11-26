India A tour of SA to continue as planned despite new Covid-variant threat

The India A tour of South Africa will continue, the detection of a new Covid-19 variant in the country notwithstanding. The visiting team, currently based in Bloemfontein, has had a series of meetings with the Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials and the local medical team and has decided to complete the three-match series., the India A management has been assured of all safety measures. Besides, they have been told that the new variant which, in scientific parlance is known as B.1.1.529, has been found only in the northern part of the country and Bloemfontein is in the southern side.

"The distance between the two places is over 1000 miles and we have been told that there is no immediate health hazard. We have had discussions with the CSA officials and the medical team. The team hotel and the ground area have been sanitised and we're in a bio-bubble," team manager Anil Patel informed Cricbuzz. The visiting team has also had conversations with the BCCI officials. Two new members - Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan - joined the squad on Thursday and the team is scheduled to leave for India on December 10. Meanwhile, Netherlands could cut short their men's ODI series with South Africa in light of fears over the spread of a new variant of Covid-19 in the country. If that happens, it would be the fourth tour to South Africa in less than a year to be impacted by the pandemic.

