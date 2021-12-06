India reclaim top spot in ICC Test rankings

Mumbai, Dec 6 After registering an emphatic 372-run victory against defending World Test champions New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday, India reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test rankings.

The victory in Mumbai also meant that India registered their 14th consecutive series win at home and 11th straight under Virat Kohli's leadership.

With the home series win, India bagged 12 points and climbed to number one position in the World Test Championship 2021/23 standings. Now India have 124 points and are ahead of New Zealand who have 121 rating points.

Australia who are set to start the Ashes series from December 8, are in third position with 108 points, while England are in fourth position, just one point behind Australia.

They are followed by Pakistan (92), South Africa (88), Sri Lanka (83), West Indies (75), Bangladesh (49), and Zimbabwe (31).

Australia and England will further strengthen their positions in the Test rankings after the Ashes series. India too can improve their rankings if they beat South Africa in the upcoming Test series, scheduled to be started in December.

The BCCI and Cricket South Africa have mutually decided to postpone the tour by one week, due to the new COVID-19 variant.

