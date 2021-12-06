India regain No. 1 spot In ICC Test rankings after big win over New Zealand

India are back to the No.1 spot in the ICC men’s test team rankings after their 372 run victory over New Zealand in Mumbai. India, at No. 1 spot, have 3,465 points and a rating of 124. They are ahead of now second-placed New Zealand and third-placed Australia, who have 3,021 and 1,844 points respectively, and 121 and 108 ratings respectively. This is India's biggest Test win by runs. Mayank Agarwal's heroics with the bat and Jayant Yadav's four-wicket haul in the second innings helped India defeat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

However, the second Test will be remembered for Ajaz Patel's ten-wicket haul in the first innings which made him just the third bowler in the history of the game after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to achieve the feat. Resuming Day 4 at 140/5, overnight batters Rachin Ravindra (18) and Henry Nicholls managed to add just 22 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Jayant Yadav and the visitors were starring down the barrel, still needing 378 runs for the win with just four wickets in hand.In his very next over, Jayant Yadav had Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee dismissed for a duck and it seemed like that the hosts would wrap up the victory before the lunch break on Day 4.

