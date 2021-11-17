India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Rohit-Dravid era begins with a resounding win over Kiwis

After the shocking ouster from T20 World Cup, Team India has managed to salvage pride with a resounding win over the Kiwis. in the first T20 in Jaipur. Martin Guptill (70) and Mark Chapman (63) starred with the bat for World Cup finalists. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India a perfect start with the wicket of Daryl Mitchell (0) in the first over, but Guptill and Chapman forget a 109-run stand to steady the NZ innings. However, Ravichandran Ashwin's twin-strike in the 14th over steered India's fightback, and regular wickets throughout the rest of the innings hurt New Zealand as the side, which was once staring at a 180+ score, was confined to 164.

This was India's 9th win in 18 T20Is against New Zealand, before today NZ was the only opponent against whom India had more defeats than wins in the shortest format. India needed 23 off the last 4 overs with 8 wickets in hand and New Zealand just went onto prove why they have been in the finals of that recently-concluded World Cup. The pace trio of Boult-Ferguson-Southee ensured India make the hardyards to reach the target.

