India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kiwis fight hard to finish with a nail biting draw

New Zealand’s last-wicket pair of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel dug deep on the last day of the Kanpur Test as the Kiwis salvaged a draw on Monday. Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson played a fighting knock and took his team to 125/4 at Tea on the final day of the series opener.. India pushed really hard for the victory but the light didn't allow the 12-13 minutes of play left in the day. Rachin Ravindra has done a brilliant job holding fort for his side on debut.

Rachin Ravindra and tailender Ajaz Patel batted out 9 overs together save Kiwis from defeat. New Zealand started day at 4 for 1 and batted the entire day. They finish at 165 for 9. Hard luck for India as they miss out on a win by just 1 wicket. Both the teams now go to Mumbai with series level at 0-0. The result is a big blow for India keeping in mind the WTC as India lose 4 points for managing a draw. The opportunity provides Pakistan to leap over India if they win the ongoing test against Bangladesh.