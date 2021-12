Jayant Yadav and R Ashwin took four wickets each in the fourth innings as India crushed New Zealand by 372 runs in the Mumbai Test. With the win at Wankhede, India also wrapped up the 2-Test series 1-0.

Resuming Day 4 at 140/5, overnight batters Rachin Ravindra (18) and Henry Nicholls managed to add just 22 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Jayant Yadav and the visitors were starring down the barrel, still needing 378 runs for the win with just four wickets in hand.