Installation of drop-in pitches will surely benefit domestic, international players: Raja

Lahore, Dec 12 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said that the installation of drop-in pitches will benefit cricketers in the domestic as well as international arena. On the sidelines of the draft for the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League, the PCB signed an agreement with Arif Habib Group for creating and installing two drop-in pitches in the country.

"The installation of drop-in pitches is surely going to benefit our players both at the domestic and international levels. Over the years, we have struggled to cope with the extra bounce and pace that some of the pitches in Australia and New Zealand provide. Despite the abundance of talent and ability, we are yet to win an away Test series in Australia while our record in New Zealand has also taken a beating in recent trips," said Raja in a statement.

Even before becoming the PCB Chairman, Raja had been a vocal advocate of introducing drop-in pitches in Pakistan. As per the agreement, the Arif Habib Group will install drop-in pitches at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium in Karachi and one more at a location that will be identified and confirmed by the PCB in due course.

"I want to thank Mr. Arif Habib for coming forward and helping us in this regard. The Arif Habib Group has a keen interest in cricket which is apparent from the quality cricket facility that they are developing in Karachi. I am sure both PCB and Arif Habib Group will mutually benefit from this agreement in the years to come, as this deal has enormous potential that will come to fruition in due course," added Raja.

Raja had earlier said in the PSL draft event that the second venue could be Lahore and the cost of installing hybrid pitches will be 37 crores PKR. The process for the procurement of drop-in pitches is expected to be completed in 2022.

Once the upgradation of pitches is complete, the PCB will look to host and organise domestic matches at the Naya Nazimabad Stadium including U19 and women's matches while practice sessions and exhibition matches for the HBL Pakistan Super League franchises can also be staged at the stadium from the 2023 edition onwards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor