IPL 2022: Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit among those retained; Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul released

All the existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Tuesday revealed the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Glenn Maxwell are among some of the big names that the existing franchises have decided to retain for IPL 2022.

The players retained by eight IPL teams are:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj GaikwadKolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh IyerSunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran MalikMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar YadavRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed SirajDelhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich NortjeRajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi JaiswalPunjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh

Meanwhile, the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad have a budget of Rs 33 crore to pick three players who go back into the pool before the mega auction begins.

The rules for the existing franchises who decided to retain players were, they will be debited Rs 16 crore for the first player, Rs 12 crore for the second player, Rs 8 crore for the third player, and Rs 6 crore for the fourth player and the total deduction will be 42 crore.

For the eight franchises, rules were that they cannot retain more than three Indians (capped/uncapped). They cannot retain more than two overseas players and not more than two uncapped Indian players.

For the two new franchises -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- they cannot pick more than two Indian players (capped/uncapped). They cannot pick more than one overseas player and more than one Indian uncapped player.

In the mail sent by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to all the franchises, which had been accessed by ANI, the rules were formally conveyed and the salary purse for all the teams was set at Rs 90 crore.

The amount is an increase from the IPL 2021 auction as then the purse was Rs 85 crore. The eight existing franchises (CSK, KKR, RCB, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and SunRisers Hyderabad) were allowed to retain up to four players.

The BCCI had set the retention window for the eight older franchises from November 1-30, and the window for Lucknow and Ahmedabad is from December 1-25.

( With inputs from ANI )

