IPL 2022 is all set to take place on 2 April 2022, these are the venue, teams and auctions

Now the wait is over for cricket fans after the T-20 world cup the IPL league is starting soon. What's special in this year of IPL is that the new teams will be joining the league and the new players will be seen playing this time.

According to BCCI reports, IPL is going to start on 2 April 2022 IN Chennai but the confirmation on this date is yet to come. This time 10 teams and 74 games will be played for over 60 days. The IPL 2022 final is likely to be played in the first week of June 2022.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah during his recent speech in Chennai said, "I know you all are waiting to see the CSK play at Chepauk. Well, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up, so it will be interesting to see what the new combinations look like,".

The most exciting thing of this year's IPL is new teams, these year league teams are:

IPL 2022 Teams

1- Chennai Super Kings

2- Delhi Capitals

3- Kolkata Knight Riders

4- Mumbai Indians

5- Punjab Kings

6- Rajasthan Royals

7- Royal Challengers

8- Sunrisers Hyderabad

9- Lucknow (team to be announced)

10- Ahmedabad (team to be announced)

IPL 2022 Venues

IPL will be held in India but the alternative option is in UAE. If everything goes well and the situation of Corona will be under control then the fixed venue is India.

IPL 2022 Format

IPL 2022 format will be the same as IPL 2011. Ten teams will be divided into two groups-- Group A and Group B. Each team will play 14 league matches. The upcoming IPL 2022 season will have 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator, and the final match.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction

The mega auction will take place in January 2022 at 3:30 p.m. in India. The mega auction will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network and OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar app.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Rules

1- Salary Cap: Should be 90 Crores

2- Old teams will have to name retained players by 30 November 2021.

3- A maximum of 4 players can be retained.

4- Two new teams will finalize their three players (not more than 2 Indians and 1 foreigner) outside of the auction between 1 December 2021, to 30 December 2021.

5- There will also be no Right to Match (RTM) cards this time around.