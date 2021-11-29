IPL 2022: Punjab Kings to release all their players for mega auction

Punjab Kings are unlikely to retain any player ahead of mega auction. The Preity Zinta co-owned side hasn't found success in the competition despite virtually changing and chopping their squads almost every season. In fact, they had last finished in the top four back in the IPL 2014 campaign. As per reports, the franchise is likely to go into the bidding war with a full purse balance of INR 90 crore.As per a report in The Telegraph India, PBKS are looking at uncapped players like Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh as possible retentions but haven't made their mind yet. Since the franchise would only need to shell out INR 4 crore if they retain an uncapped player, one of Arshdeep and Bishnoi could be persisted with.

KL Rahul is likely to part ways with Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction as he has already told the franchise about his desire to leave after leading the team for two seasons. Rahul is one of the top Indian players who will be released by their respective franchise and are set to trigger a bidding war at the mega auction. As per a report, the Lucknow franchise has offered a staggering amount of salary to Team India's T20 vice-captain. Rahul has been offered more than a whopping Rs 20 crore (INR 200 million) by the Lucknow franchise, as per Insidesport.in. If Rahul decides to stay at PBKS, he is free to negotiate a higher salary than the defined slab of Rs 16 crore (INR 160 million) for the first-choice retained player as the BCCI has stated in the rules that the franchise can give the retained players a higher salary and forfeit the same amount from their total purse.Rahul has so far played 94 matches in IPL and has 3273 runs to his name at an average of over 41.