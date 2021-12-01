IPL 2022: Trevor Bayliss steps down as coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Trevor Bayliss, the headcoach of Sunrisers Hyderabad has stepped down from his position with immediate effect. . Bayliss, one of the most successful coaches, having guided England to the Ashes and World Cup victories, was tipped to become the national coach of Australia. The Sunrishers Hyderabad management confirmed that a new coach will be appointed soon. The 58-year old is believed to be in talks with a few other IPL teams.

He had previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles - in 2012 and 2014 - before accepting an offer from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)."He has moved on and we'll announce the new coach soon," an SRH official said. Bayliss took over the Hyderabad team immediately after the 2019 World Cup. But he had moderate success with the Surnrisers - having finished third once (in 2020). In 2021, the team finished at the bottom. Under Bayliss' watch, England won the 2015 Ashes 3-2, reached the World T20 final in 2016, became No. 1 side in the ODI rankings and won the World Cup at Lord's last week. Bayliss had also won the Big Bash League with Sydney Sixers in 2011-12 and had also coached Sri Lanka, who reached the 2011 World Cup final during his tenure.