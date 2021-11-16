IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will have a new face as their skipper after Virat Kohli announced his decision to not continue as RCB captain after the end of IPL 2021 in the UAE. The Indian captain, who was appointed as RCB's full-time skipper in 2013, failed to lead his side to an IPL title during his tenure. A lot of names including KL Rahul and David Warner have been doing the rounds as the possible captaincy candidates. However, Yuzendra Chahal can be a good option in the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), emphasises the spinner's childhood coach Randhir Singh. Chahal's coach believes if the team retains Chahal for the next season, the 31-year-old wrist spinner could be a perfect candidate to replace Kohli.

"Why not Chahal? He is a very clever bowler and considering his seniority (as well) in the team, he could be a good option. He is performing well and his bonding with the players is also great. He has been Kohli's attacking bowler on several occasions and he has always proved his skipper right by delivering at crucial junctures. His appointment as RCB skipper could help the side as it would bring a bowler-centric perspective," said Randhir. His coach feels bowlers should also be given a chance to lead the side in modern-day cricket "Actually, in our country we do not see many bowlers leading the side. Most of the time, batters get the chance, but if the bowler is clever (on the field) and performing well then they should also be considered to lead the side," Randhir told IANS. "Rohit Sharma is now the captain of the T20I side, but how could anybody ignore world-class performer Jasprit Bumrah? I have no issues with Rohit leading the side, he is brilliant, but Bumrah is equally great in his department. So, my point is that the bowler, too, should get a chance," he added.

Last week, Royal Challengers Bangalore named Sanjay Bangar as head coach for the forthcoming IPL season. He will take over the mantle of coaching the side from Mike Hesson, who in turn will remain with the set-up as Director of Cricket Operations. Incidentally, the former New Zealand coach had taken over the additional role of head coach for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.Bangar, who played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for India, has donned coaching roles with multiple set-ups. In 2010, he was the batting coach of Kochi Tuskers in the IPL. He was named as the assistant coach of Kings XI Punjab before the 2014 IPL season. Subsequently, during the same season, he took over from Darren Lehmann as head coach and guided the side to their best ever show - runners-up - in the IPL. This year, he was appointed as RCB's batting consultant. He has also served the India team in different coaching capacities - batting coach, assistant coach, alongside being head coach of the Indian team that toured Zimbabwe in June 2016.