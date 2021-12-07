"It's time for my 2nd innings" Yuvraj Singh hinted his come back on the field

All-rounder of Indian cricket team Yuvraj Singh is all set to make his come back in the innings.

Yes, you read that right former cricketer Yuvraj Singh is all set to shoot balls with his bat, in the upcoming days.



Yuvraj himself give hints in this regard by his tweet, where he posted a short clip, writing that "It's that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you guys! Stay tuned!" tweeted Yuvraj".



In that 22 second clip, it is seen that Yuvraj is playing with the tennis ball and with Ravi Shastri's voice in the background, in the middle of the video there is a note which wrote as "ITS TIME FOR MY SECOND INNINGS".

It's that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you guys! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/xR0Zch1HtU — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 7, 2021



In November also Yurvaj hinted his come back in the field through a tweet, which wrote: "God decides your destiny !! On public demand, il be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain’t nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes to mean a lot to me! Keep supporting. it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times,".



After seeing the video fans are so excited to see Yuvraj on the field, Yuvraj is one of the best player in the Indian cricket teams, his 6 sixes score in one over has set heights in the cricket era.