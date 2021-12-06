It's useful to feed off Ashwin's mind: Jayant Yadav

India bowler Jayant Yadav proves too tough to handle for Kiwis in the first session of Day 4 of the second and final test match played here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to bowl out the visitors for a paltry 167 handing India a comprehensive 372-run victory.

"In the morning, the moisture in the wicket helped. You could see the difference between last evening and this morning, was getting much more bite. Was just important to get the ball in the right areas." explained Jayant after India's victory.

The off-spinner struggled with the ball on Day-3 but learnt from his mistakes to return with figures of 4/49 in the second innings. The Wankhede stadium is a happy hunting ground for Jayant as the Haryana lad has excelled with both bat and ball in this venue. Jayant Yadav scored a century against England in 2016 and now has a four-wicket haul after four years in the same ground.

"Wankhede and Mumbai is special, the last Test here, I got a hundred. Missed out on a five-for here, but helped the team's cause," said Jayant on his record at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

For someone like Jayant Yadav to learn something from an experienced off-spinner like Ravichandran Ashwin is a great value addition to his game as Ashwin is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format of the game and he bagged a total of eight wickets in both innings.

"It's useful to feed off Ashwin's mind, he thinks for the team in a different way, should always pick on thinking brains and add to your game. It's great learning for me," said Jayant.

The test match was dominated entirely by spinners as 33 out of 37 wickets that fell went to the spinners.

( With inputs from ANI )

