Jay Shah confirms IPL returns to India in 2022

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that IPL 2022 will be played in India. Shah confirmed the development during the 'The Champions Call' event in Chennai.

He said "I know you all are waiting to see the CSK play at Chepauk. Well, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining,". He further said, "We have a mega auction coming up, so it will be interesting to see what the new combinations look like,"

about Chennai Super Kings's success in IPL 2022, Jay Shah said, "A lot of credit for CSK's success over the years has to go to N Srinivasan as he has stood by his team in the difficult times. I must add that Kasi Viswanathan is like a glue that binds the team together. Season by season he has navigated the team."

"How can one take CSK lightly when you have a captain like MS Dhoni. Dhoni is the heartbeat and backbone of CSK. Mahi is the most successful captain India has ever produced. The bond he has made and the legacy he has created will stay for ages," he added.

The IPL 2021 edition was started in India but due to multiple Covid cases, it got suspended midway.