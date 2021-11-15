Jimmy Neesham begins countdown for T20 World Cup 2022 after heart-breaking loss in final

The Blackcaps yet again suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the hands of Aaron Finch's Men in Yellow as Australia powered through to their maiden World T20 title by 8 wickets. The Blackcaps were the in-form team coming into the finas but it was Mitchell Marsh ensured the men in yellow win their maiden T20 title. Moments after the defeat, Neesham shared a cryptic tweet.

"335 days" - that's all Neesham tweeted after the final.

While most of Twitter were encouraging the all-rounder to lift his spirit, most felt Neesham is already waiting for the next T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia, starting October 16 in 2022, exactly 335 day later. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a brilliant 48-ball 85, the joint-highest score by a batter in a men's T20 World Cup final, to guide the team to 172 for four, the highest total in the final.