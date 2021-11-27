Kanpur Test: Need one or two wickets to pull things back, says Ishant Sharma

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma feels the first hour of play on Day Three of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand will be important for the hosts.

New Zealand opening batters Will Young and Tom Latham registered half-centuries as the Kiwis dominated Day 2 here at Green Park, Kanpur on Friday.

Ishant on Saturday said India need to go with an open mindset on day 3 to pull back things in the hosts' favour.

"Really important (first hour). The ball is 55 (57) overs old, I don't know how the ball is going to behave. There is a little bit of dew as well now. Let's see how the ball behaves (reverse swing) a couple of overs into the day then we can plan according to that," Ishant told the host broadcaster before the start of Day Three.

"It generally won't swing if there is dew, will go straight. We may get a normal swing at times. I can't go in with the mindset like if it doesn't swing I don't know what to do. It's better to go in with an open mindset.

"If nothing is happening just bowl in one area and wait for things to happen. That's what we generally do in India. If we can get one or two wickets we can pull back things," he added.

Ishant got things underway on Saturday as he bowled the first over of day three. The right-handed pacer bowled a maiden over.

