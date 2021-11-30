KL Rahul and Rashid Khan to be banned from IPL 2022 for negotiating with other teams?

KL Rahul and Rashid Khan could face a one-year ban for being in contact with other franchise ahead of the scheduled IPL 2022 retention. According to an InsideSport report, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have complained to BCCI about the new franchise Lucknow for 'pursuing & poaching' KL Rahul and Rashid Khan to leave their respective teams. The report states that the Indian board is now looking into the complaints. As per the reports, RPSG-backed new Lucknow franchise reportedly offered in excess of Rs 20 crore to KL Rahul to leave Punjab Kings. They also extended a Rs 16 crore offer to Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH are looking likely to retain the Afghan spinner but didn’t want to pay more than Rs 12 crore.



Rashid Khan currently gets Rs 9 crore while Rahul gets Rs 11 crore. “We haven’t received any letter but we have received a verbal complaint from two franchises about players poaching by Lucknow team. We are looking into it, and we will take appropriate action if it proves to be true. We don’t want to disturb the balance. You cannot avoid such things when there is fierce competition. But it’s not fair to the existing teams when they are trying to balance everything,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport. Currently, there is no confirmation about banning KL Rahul and Rashid Khan from IPL 2022. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja was banned in 2010 for negotiating with other franchises while still under contract with Rajasthan Royals.



