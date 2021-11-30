Langer visits Tim Paine ahead of the first Ashes Test

Australia head coach Justin Langer visited former Test skipper Tim Paine in Hobart on Tuesday.

Paine had announced his resignation as skipper of Australia last week following a 'sexting scandal' with a former Cricket Tasmania colleague in 2017.

According to Fox Cricket, the head coach flew from Queensland to Tasmania to meet Paine. As per a report of Fox Sports, Langer made the decision recently to meet the former skipper and offer his support to the wicket-keeper batter.

Paine has taken a "leave of absence from all forms of cricket" following his resignation as captain for the side ahead of the Ashes.

Last week, fast bowler Pat Cummins was named Australian men's Test cricket team captain following the announcement of Paine taking an indefinite break from all cricket.

Batter and former captain Steve Smith has been named vice-captain of the team.

According to Cricket Australia (CA), fast bowler Cummins joins an elite club with the honour of leading Australia, stepping into the role after almost two years as vice-captain.

"I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer. I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years," said Cummins.

( With inputs from ANI )

