Laura Delany to lead Ireland in Women's World Cup qualifier

Cricket Ireland on Friday named a 15-player squad for the ICC Women's World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe later this month.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will feature in a highly anticipated match on the opening day of the showpiece event to be played across four venues in Harare from November 21 to December 5.

Laura Delany, fresh from being named ICC Women's Player of the Month for October, will captain the side, while Eimear Richardson (Player of the Tournament at the recent ICC Women's T20 Europe Qualifier and ICC Women's Player of the Month for August) returned to the squad after missing the Zimbabwe tour last month.

"Our selection priority for this squad was to provide Ed and Laura [Delany] with a group of players that not only covered all facets of the game, but also offered experience playing in major tournaments. We are acutely aware that despite being a talented squad of players, five of those selected only made their ODI debuts on last month's tour," Carrie Archer, Chair of National Women's selectors said in a statement.

"The value of the senior players in the squad will be more than just in playing talent, but in their off-field support and guidance, sharing their knowledge and experience of tournament cricket.

"Tournaments see matches come thick and fast, and this brings its own challenges at this level. The ability to impart knowledge to the newer members of the squad is also an important consideration for our selection discussions," Archer added.

The Qualifier groups are:

* Group A: West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands* Group B: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Zimbabwe, USA

The 10-team tournament gets off with a set of warm-up matches on November 19, after which the South Asian rivals will play at the Old Hararians Club on November 21.

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (captain), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron. Head coach: Ed Joyce.

( With inputs from ANI )

