Legendary Jamacian sprinter Usain Bolt keen to play IPL

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has expressed his desire to play in the cash rich T20 league. During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Bolt revealed that he wants to get back to shape and feature in the IPL. When asked if he would like to feature in the forthcoming IPL 2022, starting next year, Bolt said, "Definitely. I will get my training on. I’ll get fit and get ready. The two main sports in Jamaica at the time was actually was football and cricket. I was a massive fan of cricket because my dad was a fan of it. He watched it every day, every chance you get, you would watch all the teams play so I grew up watching cricket."

“When I was really small I loved Pakistan cricket team. Waqar (Younis) was one of the greatest Pakistan bowlers ever, and I was a bowler, so I really enjoyed watching him. I was a big Pakistan fan until I got older when I noticed that I should actually support my home team,” added Bolt.Bolt has previously played cricket matches in promotional events during his visits to India. He played a cricket match with Yuvraj Singh and later took to the tracks to race against the Indian cricketer. Before retiring, Bolt had eight Olympic gold medals, including three back-to-back 100m gold medals.He became the first man to win both the 100m and 200m at the same edition of the Olympics since American Carl Lewis in 1984.Bolt smashed both the 100m and 200m world records in Beijing finishing in a time of 9.58 sec and 19.19 sec, respectively. After retiring, Usain Bolt also gave trials in top tier football clubs in pursuit to become a professional footballer.Despite scoring a couple of times in the trials for Australian A-League team Central Coast Mariners, Bolt failed to get himself a contract.