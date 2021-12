LPL: Theekshana, Hasaranga star as Jaffna Kings defeat Dambulla Giants

Jaffna Kings registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Dambulla Giants in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

It was a king-size finish by Thisara Perera's team as they galloped to 114 for 2 in just 12.3 overs with Tom Kohler-Cadmore finishing on an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls. Shoaib Malik provided the final flourish, smashing 3 sixes in his innings of 26 runs from 10 balls.

Dambulla Giants could muster only 110 off 19.3 overs as Wanindu Hasaranga picked up figures of 3 for 16 and Maheesh Theekshana picked up figures of 3 for 22.

Opening batsman Avishka Fernando set the tempo for Jaffna Kings with a 27-ball 33 innings. He strung a second-wicket partnership of 63 with Kohler-Cadmore. Maheesh Theekshana was adjudged the Player of the match.

On Monday, Colombo Stars made Galle Gladiators see stars in a 4-wicket dismantling in the third match of the LPL.

( With inputs from ANI )

