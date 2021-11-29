Lucknow franchise trying to lure KL Rahul with big money, Punjab Kings lodge complaint

All 8 existing teams will announce their list of retained players on November 30. IPL 2022 will be preceded by a mega auction and there are going to be two new teams -- one each from Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- making the new season a 10-team affair. Now as per a InsideSport report, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have complained to the BCCI for ‘pursuing & poaching’ KL Rahul and Rashid Khan to leave their franchises. The Indian board is now looking into the complaints.

“We haven’t received any letter but we have received a verbal complaint from two franchises about players poaching by Lucknow team. We are looking into it, and we will take appropriate action if it proves to be true. We don’t want to disturb the balance. You cannot avoid such things when there is fierce competition. But it’s not fair to the existing teams when they are trying to balance everything, a source was quoted as saying to InsideSport. Besides Rahul, the Lucknow franchise has also tried to persuade Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan. Should he decide to stay at PBKS, Rahul can earn a maximum of Rs 16 crore. Rahul has emerged as the best opener in IPL since 2018 and scored 659, 593, 670 and 626 runs in the past 4 seasons, respectively. The RPSG Group had bought the Lucknow-based IPL team for a mega amount of Rs 7090 crore. The report in Insidesport.in adds that the franchise has extended the sum of Rs 16 crore to Rashid Khan. The Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner had been retained by the franchise via RTM card for Rs 9 crore in 2018. He might be SRH's 2nd choice retention and can earn a maximum of Rs 12 crore. A team can retain a maximum of 4 players before the auction. They can either go for a maximum of 3 Indian players or a maximum of 2 overseas players. The three Indians retained can all be capped or be uncapped or a mix of both. The cost for retaining players will be deducted from the total purse of Rs 90 crore. An uncapped player will cost a team Rs 4 crore.