Mickey Arthur to step down as Sri Lanka coach after West Indies series

The forthcoming Test series against West Indies this month will be Mickey Arthur's final assignment as the Head Coach of Sri Lanka. Arthur will now take up the role of Derbyshire's Head of Cricket following the conclusion of the two-Test series. Arthur sent an e-mail to Shammi Silva, who is the chief of Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC), Ashley de Silva, who is the CEO of Sri Lankan Cricket as well as to Mohan de Silva, who is the Secretary of SLC. Arthur also sent a copy of his mail to Tom Moody, who is the Director of Sri Lankan cricket. Sri Lanka’s series against the West Indies will be Arthur’s last as the Head Coach of the side. Arthur stated that he has signed a 3-year contract with Derbyshire Cricket Club, where he will serve as the Director of Cricket. Arthur added that Sri Lankan cricket is in a better place than when he arrived onto the scene and he has also groomed some talented players who will give Sri Lankan cricket sustainable success in the long run. “I just wanted to inform you that with regret and against my preferred option I have signed a 3-year contract as Director of Cricket with Derbyshire County Cricket Club to commence after my last assignment being the Test series against West Indies.

Mickey Arthur also said that he has fallen in love with the beautiful country of Sri Lanka, as well as the players and the people. Arthur concluded by stating that he is determined to help Sri Lanka beat the West Indies in their upcoming assignment. “All I wanted was an indication from SLC that you were happy with the job that myself and my very loyal and good support staff were doing and I would have stayed, having not received anything I felt with no option. I have fallen in love with Sri Lanka Cricket, the players, the people and your beautiful country. I am determined beyond no end to help the players beat the West Indies in the last series and would like nothing better to sign off with than a Test series win,” concluded Arthur. Arthur, renowned for his coaching stint with South Africa between 2005 and 2010, later coached Australia as well before winning the Champions Trophy with Pakistan in 2017. He will now replace Dave Houghton at Derbyshire, who left after the 2021 season. The first of the two Tests at Galle begins on November 21. The second Test, Arthur's final game with Sri Lanka, is scheduled to begin on November 29 following which he will link up with Derbyshire.