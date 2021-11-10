Mohammad Nabi re-signs with Melbourne Renegades ahead of upcoming BBL

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi on Wednesday re-signed with Melbourne Renegades ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

It will mark a fifth consecutive summer in red for Nabi, who captained Afghanistan at the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Nabi - the world's number one ranked T20I all-rounder - boasts an impressive BBL record. He averages 28.41 with the bat for the Renegades at a strike rate of 129.67 and has collected 25 wickets.

"It's great to be linking up with the Renegades once again. Going into my fifth Big Bash campaign, I feel like part of their family," Nabi said in an official release.

"I hope we can win another title and give our fans something to smile about after such a difficult time for everyone," he added.

The 36-year-old has represented the Renegades in 34 matches across four seasons and was part of the BBL|08 title-winning squad.

"It's great to have a player of Mohammad Nabi's quality locked in for BBL|11," BBL Head Coach, David Saker, said.

"His record in the Big Bash speaks for itself and he brings a wealth of experience from playing in T20 tournaments around the world," he added.

Melbourne Renegades BBL Squad: Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Unmukt Chand, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley.

( With inputs from ANI )

