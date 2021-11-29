Mumbai Indians eager to sign Shreyas Iyer at IPL 2022 auction?

Shreyas Iyer who is one of the biggest names to be released by Delhi Capitals is on the wishlist of number teams for IPL 2022. Iyer, who is from Mumbai has represented the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the cash-rich league from 2015 to 2021. According to a report by The Telegraph, Iyer along with his DC teammate Shikhar Dhawan prefer to be in the auction pool. The report claims that Mumbai Indians are keen on picking Iyer up at the auction and so is at least one more existing team.

Iyer had joined Delhi (then Delhi Daredevils) back in 2015. He was roped in for INR 2.6 crores from the auction pool and was retained ahead of the 2018 season IPL auction and was announced the captain a few days later. He led the team to playoffs in 2019, the franchise's first appearance in the knockouts in seven years before leading them to the final in 2020 where they lost to Mumbai Indians in the final. In 86 innings he batted for the franchise, Iyer scored 1916 runs at 31.7 with 16 half-centuries.Iyer is one of the players that the new franchises are also looking at signing for the upcoming season. The Ahmedabad and Lucknow teams will have the option of buying three players before the auction after the existing teams announce which players they are retaining. Alongside Iyer, the two new franchises have been linked with moves to buy KL Rahul, David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Krunal Pandya. The auction is expected to take place in January. The 2022 season will be a 10-team event for the first time since 2014.