Mumbai to release Suryakumar Yadav to retain Ishan Kishan ahead of IPL 2022?

The IPL 2022 retention is just a few days away and all 8 franchises are busy chalking out their combinations and permutations for the 14th season. As per latest buzz, Mumbai Indians (MI) are most likely to not retain Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming season.The 31-year-old has been a key part of MI setup for quite some time now.In the four seasons that he has been a part of MI, Suryakumar has scored more than 300 runs in every season. He has aggregated 1733 runs in those four seasons for MI with an average well above 30 and a strike-rate above 135. He also has a total of 10 half-centuries to his name in the T20 league while playing for Mumbai.

It has also been learned that MI want to sign Suryakumar Yadav from the auction pool, but as per reports, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, the two new IPL franchises, have approached him for signature before the mega auction. If one of the two new franchises signs him directly, then Yadav will not feature in the auction pool. Rohit Sharma, the five-time IPL-winning skipper, and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah top the list of retentions. The Mumbai-based franchise is also in talks with West Indies’ skipper, Kieron Pollard, who’s also the skipper of Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL. Ishan Kishan is being reported to be the fourth name on the MI retention list.that would not be possible if one of the two new franchises signs him directly.The likes of Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, etc. are all set to be sent into the auction pool ahead of the new season.

