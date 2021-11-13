Murali Vijay refuses to take Covid-19 vaccine, opts out of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Murali Vijay will not take part in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The right-handed batsman is hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine and does not want to undergo bubble life as well.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the standard operating procedures, and has ordered the state associations to implement the same.

The BCCI SOPs have mandated that a player should stay inside the bubble for a week before the tournament begins and should continue staying in the bubble as long as he is a part of the team as well. “It is his personal decision. He is hesitant to take the vaccine. The BCCI SOPs say that a player needs to be inside the bubble for a week before a tournament starts and then as long as he is with the team. But Vijay is not too keen on it. So the Tamil Nadu selectors haven’t considered him for selection,” stated a source. Vijay last played competitive cricket for Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 Indian Premier League season. At the state level, the 37-year-old had last featured in the Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu against Karnataka. The veteran opening batsman had even pulled out of the Ruby Trichy Warriors team in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He didn't feature in the TNCA first division league as well as the VAP Trophy.