No thanks! David Warner gives savage reply to fan asking him to captain SRH in IPL 2022

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is one of India's most popular overseas cricketers, and he often responds to his fans' social media remarks. The Australian batting legend recently responded to a request from a netizen. Warner is a fan favourite at SRH and their fans have been urging the owners to retain him ahead of the new season on social media although chances of that seem highly unlikely.

Recently, the Australian cricketer gave the strongest indication possible of his departure from the franchise with a reply to a fan on Instagram. On a post by a fan page of the team, an SRH wrote, "Tom moody head coach, warner captain." Warner was quick to notice the comment and responded, 'No Thanks' to crush the hearts of the hopeful fanbase.Warner had led SRH to their only IPL title in 2016. He has won the orange cap thrice while representing the Hyderabad-based franchise. However, in IPL 2021, he featured in just eight games scoring 195 runs at an average of 24.37.