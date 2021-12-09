Northamptonshire sign New Zealand batsman Will Young for 2022 season

Northamptonshire have signed Will Young for the 2022 season, the county confirmed on Wednesday (December 8). The New Zealand batter will be available to play the majority of the County Championship and Royal London Cup fixtures. "I am very excited to sign with Northamptonshire for the 2022 season." Young said.



"I see it as a fantastic opportunity for me to continue to learn about the conditions in the UK but also to add as much as I can to the Northamptonshire environment. "The 29-year-old has hit 12 centuries and scored over 5000 runs in first-class cricket. Two of those hundreds came for Durham in the 2021 season where he had a short stint. He has played eight T20Is, two ODIs and five Tests for New Zealand so far with his most recent appearance coming in India during the two-match Test series where he hit an 89 in the drawn first game