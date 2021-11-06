Noted cricket coach and Dronacharya Awardee Tarak Sinha dies

Legendary ricket coach Tarak Sinha, who has worked with generations of India cricketers, passed away on Saturday in New Delhi due to cancer. He was 71.Tarak Singh was battling lung cancer for a while and he recently had multiple organ failure. Sinha breathed his last at a New Delhi hospital earlier in the day. Tarak Sinha was the fifth Indian cricket coach after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar and Sunita Sharma to receive the Dronacharya Award. The coach from Delhi was awarded the honour in 2018.Rishabh Pant, who has established himself as one of the premier batters in world cricket, considered Sinha a father figure.

The revered coach has trained players across generations and has produced cricketers like, Surender Khanna, Randhir Singh, Raman Lamba, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, K.P. Bhaskar, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant. Aakash Chopra, one of his finds took to Twitter to pay his respect, Aakash wrote, “Ustaad Ji is no more. Dronacharya Awardee. Coach to over a dozen India Test cricketers. And scores of first-class cricketers. Both men and women. Without any institutional help. Your service to Indian cricket will be remembered, sir. May your soul R.I.P. Om Shanti" "It is with a heavy heart we have to share this tragic news of Shri Tarak Sinha, the founder of the Sonnet Club, has left for his heavenly abode at 3 am on Saturday after a brave battle with lung cancer for two months," Sonnet Cricket Club said in a statement. "He has been the soul of Sonnet Cricket Club which has given India and Delhi cricket so many gems.