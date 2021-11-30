Omicron COVID variant: DIRCO expects India-SA series to go ahead as planned

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has released a statement, saying it expects the bilateral cricket series between India and South Africa to go ahead in December-January.

The statement comes following concerns that the tour might have to be called off due to the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

India is slated to visit South Africa in December-January. The side will play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is.

"South Africa will take all precautions necessary to ensure the health and safety of the Indian teams. 'A' full Bio-secure environment will be established around both the South African and Indian 'A' Teams as well as the two National Teams," said the official statement.

"India's decision to show solidarity by choosing to continue with the tour of the Indian 'A' Team stands in contrast with a number of countries who have decided to close their borders and to restrict travel from Southern African after South Africa announced the detection of the new Omicron variant," it added.

The statement further said: "The South African Government has expressed its appreciation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allowing the tour to continue and for not letting travel restrictions negatively impact on international sports."

India A is also currently in South Africa fulfilling their commitment of playing three 4-day games.

"The South African Government wishes to welcome the Indian 'A' Cricket Team that is currently in South Africa to play three unofficial test matches against the South African 'A' Team," read the statement.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa.

( With inputs from ANI )

