'Our bond is beyond the game and will always be': Kohli to De Villiers

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Friday termed AB de Villiers as the most "inspirational" person he has met in his life.

De Villiers, the former South African batter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Kohli, his RCB teammate said the bond between the two cricketers is "beyond the game and will always be."

"To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be," Kohli tweeted.

"This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. I love you," he added.

The decorated South Africa batter, who began his RCB career in 2011, enjoyed 10 seasons, being a crucial part of 5 playoff runs in his time.

De Villiers also said leaving the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) family is "extremely bittersweet" and thanked Kohli, teammates, coaches and support staff for all the support.

AB de Villiers has played 156 matches for RCB and scored 4,491 runs. He is the second all-time leading run-scorer behind Kohli and holds the second and third-highest individual run total in RCB history with 133* against Mumbai Indians (in 2015) and 129* against Gujarat Lions (in 2016).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor