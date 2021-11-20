Pacer Brydon Carse ruled out of England Lions' tour of Australia

London, Nov 20 Durham fast bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the England Lions' tour of Australia due to a knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Carse tore the cartilage in his right knee during a practice match on the Gold Coast as part of the team's quarantine period.

"Durham and Lions seam bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the tour of Australia with torn cartilage in his right knee," the ECB said in a statement.

The pacer will now return to England in the coming days and will be seen by a knee consultant to advise on the next steps with the management of his injury.

Carse was selected in a 14-member Lions squad, that is in camp in Australia alongside England's Ashes squad. He made his England debut during the summer one-day international series against Pakistan.

The Lions were scheduled to play two intra-squad matches, one three-day and one four-day, in Queensland and will also face Australia A in a four-day match before returning home on December 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor