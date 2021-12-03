Pakistan Super League to kick off on January 27, final on Feb 27

Defending champions Multan Sultans will take on hosts and 2020 winners Karachi Kings in the opening match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on January 27.

The schedule of the seventh edition of PSL was announced on Friday by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators will go toe to toe with 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi on opening day on Friday.

In the first of the six double-headers to be played in the 32-day and 34-match tournament, Multan Sultans will take on 2020 runners-up Lahore Qalandars which will be followed by the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators' fixture that will begin at 7 pm PKT.

Two-time champions Islamabad will be in action when they will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi, with the evening match to be played between arch-rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

After Karachi, which will host 15 matches from January 27 to February 7, action will shift to the Gaddafi Stadium where the remaining 15 league matches and the four play-offs will be played from February 10-27.

The PCB has decided the PSL Draft 2022 will be held at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore on December 12.

"I am delighted that the HBL PSL 7 schedule has been announced. This will now get the ball rolling with the teams to start planning and finalising their line-ups and the PCB increasing the pace of the operational delivery to ensure they provide quality playing facilities for the players as well as five-star experience to the fans and our valued commercial partners," said PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja in a statement.

"The HBL PSL 7 will also kick start what will be a bumper year for Pakistan cricket with the Australia men's cricket team to play a full series in March-April with England men's cricket side to tour Pakistan twice for white-ball and red ball cricket," he added.

The February 27 final will be the first time since 2017 when the headquarters of Pakistan cricket will hold the final. National Stadium had staged the finals from 2018 to 2020, while Abu Dhabi was the venue for 2021 final where Sultans defeated Zalmi by 47 runs.

( With inputs from ANI )

