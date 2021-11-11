Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Semi-Final: Fakhar Zaman's quickfire half century helps Pakistan finish on high

Australia won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Both teams did not make any changes to their playing XI for the knockout game.Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan got Pakistan off to a dream start in Dubai. They smashed multiple boundaries, especially Azam, to take the side to 38/0 in 5 overs.

Rizwan found his touch soon after as the duo took PAK past 50 inside 7 overs. Eventually, they put on 71 for the 1st wicket before Babar Azam was dismissed by Adam Zampa on the final ball of the 10th over. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakahar Zaman continued the onslaught as they rebuilt quickly to take Pakistan to 117/1 after 15 overs. And Rizwan brought up his 3rd half century of the tournament. In the end it was Fakhar Zaman who made the difference as he took Mitchell Starc to the cleaners. Australia pacers blew hot and cold with their bowling as bowlers leaked extra runs in the death overs.

