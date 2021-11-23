Pant needs a break to switch off from cricket: Uthappa

New Delhi, Nov 23 India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant struggled to score runs in the T20 series against New Zealand and that has raised many questions about his approach and temperament. Former India batsman Robin Uthappa is of the opinion that the long time spent inside multiple bio-bubbles might have taken a toll on the India wicketkeeper's mind and body.

Uthappa suggested that Pant deserves a break from the game to get back the rhythm.

"Rishabh has been on the road with the Indian team for a couple of years non-stop. He has made himself available to play anything and everything without complaining. To be constantly in a bubble saps you. I am certain that also has an impact on the way he performs on the field," Uthappa said.

"Maybe lack of clarity or mental fatigue, it could be just that as well. He is a top-class player and it's a matter of time before he comes back and hits the ball the way we know he can. I think he deserves a bit of a break to just switch off from cricket," Uthappa told ESPN Cricinfo.

Earlier, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori also addressed Pant's problem, stating that if the Delhi youngster doesn't get among runs, he may end up being replaced.

"I will be surprised if they (team manag'ment) don't talk long and hard about what they expect from him. But the onus is on Pant to find that right tempo. The reality is, if he doesn't, they can look elsewhere. They have Ishan Kishan and KL can keep wickets as well in T20. They will give Pant the opportunity to find his rhythm, knowing that they can change pretty quickly as well," said Vettori.

