Parnell becomes first Kolpak player to return to South Africa squad after 3 years

Wayne Parnell has earned a South Africa call-up after more than four years. Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the same by naming him in the 16-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Netherlands.Having last played for South Africa in the 2017 Champions Trophy, Parnell signed a Kolpak deal with England county team Worcestershire, effectively ending his international career. However, change in policies and selection system in CSA means Parnell would don the national colours once again. With Parnell being a genuine all-rounder, his return could be a huge advantage for the proteas who are in a transition phase.

Keshav Maharaj will captain South Africa in the absence of Temba Bavuma, who is among several rested members of the T20 World Cup squad. Other notable absentees include Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen. Maharaj was also in charge for a drawn ODI series and a 3-0 sweep of the T20Is in Sri Lanka in September and October after Bavuma broke his thumb in the first ODI.The T20 World Cup players who have been retained are Maharaj, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius and Tabraiz Shamsi.It will be the first instance of Netherlands playing a full-fledged international series against the Proteas side, from 26 November to 1 December.

