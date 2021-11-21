Perth to host Women's Big Bash League final on Nov 27

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season seven champions will be crowned in Perth, with The Final to be held at Optus Stadium on November 27.

The Perth Scorchers earned the right to progress directly to and host the decider after finishing in first place on this season's competition table.

"Optus Stadium will be the seventh venue to host a WBBL Final, with the fixture to be held in Perth for the second time," read an official statement.

"We are delighted to be taking The Final to Perth and for the match to be played in a world class venue such as Optus Stadium," said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues.

"The Weber WBBL|07 Final has the potential to be a watershed moment in the competition's history. We know how much Perth fans love the Scorchers and the WBBL, and we look forward to seeing them out in force on Saturday."

"The League also congratulates the Perth Scorchers, led by their captain Sophie Devine and coach Shelley Nitschke, on securing their position in The Final courtesy of some outstanding cricket through the regular season," he added.

The League will confirm the fixture for the remainder of the WBBL Finals series later on Sunday. The Melbourne Renegades, Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers have secured their positions in the top four, with the finishing order to be confirmed pending today's results.

