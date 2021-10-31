Premier League: Ronaldo maintains scoring spree as United defeat Spurs

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani all got on the scoring sheet as Manchester United defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

United defeat Spurs 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday to move to fifth place in Premier League standings. The side now has 17 points from 10 matches.

On the other hand, Tottenham has slipped to the eighth spot with 15 points from 10 games.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for United as he registered the goal in the 39th minute of the game. At halftime, the Red Devils had a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Cavani and Rashford registered goals in the 64th and 86th minutes of the game respectively and United gained a 3-0 lead.

Spurs were left searching for answers and in the end, United gained a comfortable victory.

United will next lock horns against Atalanta in the Champions League on November 2 before returning to Premier League action against Manchester City on November 6.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor