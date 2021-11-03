Pucovski suffers relapse of concussion symptoms, doubtful for Ashes

Sydney, Nov 3 In a jolt to Australia's plans to have a settled opening pair ahead of the Ashes, beginning at The Gabba on December 8, young opener Will Pucovski will not be available for Victoria's Sheffield Shield game against New South Wales at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 5 as he "hasn't quite recovered from the concussion".

The 23-year-old had suffered a 10th concussion during training last month, and while he was showing progress, Pucovski had a relapse of symptoms, which will force him to miss the Shield game on November 5. It is unlikely that Pucovski will be in the Ashes squad as the opener has yet to return to practice since the incident.

It remains to be seen who comes out to bat with David Warner when The Gabba Test begins on December 8.

"He hasn't quite recovered as well as hoped for this game (Nov 5) from the concussion," said Victorian coach Chris Rogers speaking to SEN on Wednesday, casting doubt over his availability to open with Warner in the first Ashes Test.

"In discussions with the medical team and national selectors, it was felt that we'd give him a bit more time before he's selected to play for Australia. All the people in these conversations understand we've got an immense talent on our hands and we want him to be playing in three to five to 10 years. These are the decisions we're going to make in his best interests and hopefully we can set him up to play for a long career," said Rogers.

"No doubt it's a setback I'd say now it's unlikely he'll play in the first Test.

"If we do play a third Shield game in mid-November, and there might be a second XI game for Victoria as well, that might prepare him for one of the matches in the middle of the Ashes series. That's the best-case scenario at the moment."

Pucovski's fellow Victorian opener Marcus Harris and Queensland skipper Usman Khawaja are in contention to partner Warner at The Gabba.

