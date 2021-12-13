Quinton de Kock set to miss part of India Tests: Report

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock is expected to at least miss the third Test against India as he awaits the birth of his first child.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, de Kock's wife Sasha is expected to give birth in early January and this could rule the wicketkeeper out of the second and third Tests against India.

Last week, Cricket South Africa (CSA) had announced a 21-strong, Proteas Test squad that will take on India in three Tests from December 26 to January 15. The series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship and will be hosted in three venues namely; SuperSport Park, Wanderers, and Newlands respectively.

The National Selection Panel has gone with the same core group that successfully toured the West Indies in June of this year and has included three others.

Proteas fans will be pleased to see the return to action of household names such as Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, and Anrich Nortje as well as the reintroduction of seamer Duanne Olivier who has returned to the South African domestic set-up following a prolonged stint in the United Kingdom.

South Africa's Test squad vs India is as follows: Dean Elgar (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Imperial Lions), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper, Momentum Multiply Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Six-Gun Grill Western Province), George Linde (Six-Gun Grill Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Anrich Nortje (Gbets Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six-Gun Grill Western Province), Marco Jansen (Gbets Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Gbets Warriors), Prenelan Subrayen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Imperial Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Imperial Lions), Duanne Olivier (Imperial Lions).

( With inputs from ANI )

