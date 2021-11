Rahul Dravid has been appointed the head coach of the Indian cricket team. He will take over from Ravi Shastri, whose tenure will come to an end after the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand.



🚨 NEWS 🚨: Mr Rahul Dravid appointed as Head Coach - Team India (Senior Men)



More Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2021